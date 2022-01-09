Analysts Anticipate Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Will Announce Earnings of $5.87 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) will announce earnings of $5.87 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.51 and the highest is $7.58. Avis Budget Group posted earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,730.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full-year earnings of $22.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.50 to $23.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $20.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.58 to $25.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $3.84. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 729.29%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.50.

In other Avis Budget Group news, CAO Cathleen Degenova sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total transaction of $68,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 43,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.06, for a total transaction of $11,934,578.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,600 shares of company stock valued at $16,388,012 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,492,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $197.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $545.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $250.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.93.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

