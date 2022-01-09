Analysts Anticipate Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.60 Million

Brokerages expect Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP) to post sales of $10.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arteris’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.55 million and the highest is $10.65 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arteris will report full year sales of $37.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.98 million to $37.08 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $48.53 million, with estimates ranging from $48.43 million to $48.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arteris.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AIP shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Arteris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arteris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Arteris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Arteris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

Arteris stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.82. The stock had a trading volume of 50,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,789. Arteris has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $27.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.48.

About Arteris

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

