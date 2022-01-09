Analysts Anticipate Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) will report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.65. Agnico Eagle Mines posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $3.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Agnico Eagle Mines.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $974.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

AEM has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.31.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $50.13 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $47.07 and a 12-month high of $75.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 53.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.3% in the third quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% in the second quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,320 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 27.3% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

