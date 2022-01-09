Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $199.30.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,212,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,636 shares of company stock worth $5,259,112. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $4.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,747,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,663. The company has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $142.25 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.80%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

