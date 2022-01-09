Amon Market Capitalization Reaches $2.33 Million (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. During the last week, Amon has traded up 39.1% against the U.S. dollar. Amon has a market cap of $2.33 million and $6,702.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004832 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00064293 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005512 BTC.

About Amon

Amon is a coin. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . The official website for Amon is amon.tech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Buying and Selling Amon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

