AMO Coin (AMO) Price Reaches $0.0022 on Exchanges

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 9th. One AMO Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AMO Coin has a market capitalization of $43.07 million and approximately $599,098.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AMO Coin alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00066186 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005753 BTC.

AMO Coin Profile

AMO Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 19,174,109,628 coins. AMO Coin’s official website is www.amo.foundation . The official message board for AMO Coin is medium.com/@amoblockchain . AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AMO Coin is https://reddit.com/r/amoblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

AMO Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMO Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AMO Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMO Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.