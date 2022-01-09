Amit Kumar Purchases 20,000 Shares of Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Stock

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) CEO Amit Kumar purchased 20,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amit Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Anixa Biosciences alerts:

On Friday, October 29th, Amit Kumar purchased 2,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $9,540.00.

ANIX opened at $3.17 on Friday. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $8.09. The stock has a market cap of $95.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $4.21.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANIX. Zacks Investment Research raised Anixa Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIX. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Anixa Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Anixa Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Anixa Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Anixa Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Anixa Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 21.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc is a cancer-focused biotechnology company, which focuses on harnessing the body’s immune system in the fight against cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cancer Diagnostics, Cancer Therapeutics, and Legacy Patent Licensing Activities. Cancer Diagnostic segment develops CchekTM platform, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of solid tumors, which is based on the body’s immune response to the presence of a malignancy.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Anixa Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixa Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.