Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $362.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $305.00.

AMP has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $328.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $328.33.

Shares of AMP opened at $319.33 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $196.77 and a 52-week high of $323.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $301.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.25. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.61.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 22.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.38%.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total transaction of $4,833,686.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,776 shares of company stock worth $22,149,231 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMP. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 498.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 11,217 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,573,000 after acquiring an additional 37,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 176,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

