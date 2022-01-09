Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Holdings Lowered by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,662 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $319.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.25. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.77 and a 52 week high of $323.35.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.38%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $9,302,019.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,776 shares of company stock worth $22,149,231. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.33.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.