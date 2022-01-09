Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Short Interest Update

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the November 30th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ARREF stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $217.26 million, a PE ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03. Amerigo Resources has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.35.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.13 million during the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 20.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Amerigo Resources will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.0646 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is engaged in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates. The company was founded by Klaus Zeitle on January 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

