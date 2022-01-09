American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at $51,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 29.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK opened at $173.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.93. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $189.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.31.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AWK. Bank of America lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.67.

In related news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total transaction of $718,505.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total transaction of $504,103.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

