American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 293,800 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the November 30th total of 242,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

AMSWA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sidoti increased their target price on American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. B. Riley cut American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Get American Software alerts:

In other news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $374,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $159,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Software during the third quarter worth about $38,000. FMR LLC raised its position in American Software by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in American Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in American Software by 387.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in American Software by 308.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMSWA opened at $24.72 on Friday. American Software has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $33.26. The stock has a market cap of $822.93 million, a P/E ratio of 70.63 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.74.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Software will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.72%.

About American Software

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.