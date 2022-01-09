American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 293,800 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the November 30th total of 242,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
AMSWA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sidoti increased their target price on American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. B. Riley cut American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.
In other news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $374,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $159,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AMSWA opened at $24.72 on Friday. American Software has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $33.26. The stock has a market cap of $822.93 million, a P/E ratio of 70.63 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.74.
American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Software will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.72%.
About American Software
American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.
Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.