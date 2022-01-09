American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,085 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $17,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American International Group in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,674,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,721,000 after acquiring an additional 117,205 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 157,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,633,000 after acquiring an additional 15,412 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,959,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $188,463,000 after acquiring an additional 276,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

American International Group stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.37. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.80 and a 12 month high of $62.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.33 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.09%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AIG. Barclays decreased their price target on American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.21.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.