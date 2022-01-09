American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 91,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after acquiring an additional 10,525 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1,222.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 36,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 33,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.98.

AEP stock opened at $90.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $91.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.09 and a 200-day moving average of $85.89.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $535,017 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

