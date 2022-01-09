American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Holdings Boosted by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,067 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,086 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.24% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $10,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,783,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 68.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 903,244 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,898,000 after buying an additional 368,232 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 16.7% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 207,243 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after buying an additional 29,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEO. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $848,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.55 per share, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.36. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.85.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

