American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB) Stock Price Down 0.1%

American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $47.66 and last traded at $47.66. Approximately 25 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.73.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 4.82% of American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

