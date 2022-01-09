AMEPAY Price Tops $0.0076 (AME)

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. In the last week, AMEPAY has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. AMEPAY has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and $29,682.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AMEPAY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00059049 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00084156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,199.95 or 0.07505411 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00072249 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,558.78 or 0.99820596 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003180 BTC.

About AMEPAY

AMEPAY’s launch date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMEPAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

