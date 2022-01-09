Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 482 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group increased its position in Amazon.com by 5.1% during the third quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 950 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 6.6% during the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 6.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,772,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 6.9% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,311,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,883,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,174.44.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,251.08 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,452.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3,434.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

