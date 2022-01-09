Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,832 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. FMR LLC grew its position in TowneBank by 423.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in TowneBank by 33.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TowneBank in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in TowneBank by 97.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 1,089.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $33.34 on Friday. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $34.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.04.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $170.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.02 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 30.46%. Analysts expect that TowneBank will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

