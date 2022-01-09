Amalgamated Bank Has $287,000 Stock Holdings in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 6.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CXP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $1,176,000. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.76.

NYSE:CXP opened at $19.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Columbia Property Trust has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $19.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.07%.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.