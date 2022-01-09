Amalgamated Bank Has $242,000 Holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in XPEL were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in XPEL by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in XPEL by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in XPEL by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in XPEL by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in XPEL by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

In other XPEL news, Director John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $382,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $1,492,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,600 shares of company stock valued at $21,083,238 over the last three months. 35.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XPEL opened at $66.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.22. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $103.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.33 and a beta of 2.13.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. XPEL had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 48.84%. The business had revenue of $68.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

