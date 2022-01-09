Amalgamated Bank Acquires 4,507 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCVL. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 64.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,503,000 after purchasing an additional 415,242 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 278.1% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 279,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after acquiring an additional 205,743 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 602.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,385,000 after acquiring an additional 172,326 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 96.8% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 160,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 79,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 303.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 80,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after acquiring an additional 60,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.27% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.44. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $46.21.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.49. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 11.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.66%.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

