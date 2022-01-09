Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. The Company’s principal product offering includes a variety of spinal implant products and systems consisted of components, such as spine screws and rods, spinal spacers, plates, and various biologics offerings. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. “

Get Alphatec alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ATEC. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.12. Alphatec has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $19.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.69.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 61.41% and a negative return on equity of 92.96%. The company had revenue of $62.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphatec will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Miles purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $585,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David R. Pelizzon bought 5,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $70,525.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 158,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,856 and have sold 40,504 shares valued at $483,899. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 341.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 17.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 73.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

Recommended Story: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alphatec (ATEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.