Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Cut by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.1% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,237.31.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,740.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,711.71 and a twelve month high of $3,019.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,908.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,784.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

