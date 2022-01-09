Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Raised by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 824 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 751 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,237.31.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,740.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,908.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,786.61. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,711.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

