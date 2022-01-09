Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 512,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,930 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $26,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALLY. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 49,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ally Financial news, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 11,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $556,311.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $2,170,274. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ALLY opened at $49.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $36.33 and a one year high of $56.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.53.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 38.75%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.59.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

