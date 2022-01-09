Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) will report ($0.60) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Allogene Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.89). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($2.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Allogene Therapeutics.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share.

ALLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $13.46 on Thursday. Allogene Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $39.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.66. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 0.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $102,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $107,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 16.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

