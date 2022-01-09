AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Short Interest Down 20.9% in December

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the November 30th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE:NIE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.09. 153,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,007. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 1 year low of $26.34 and a 1 year high of $32.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.43.

Get AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. This is an increase from AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.

In related news, CEO George R. Aylward bought 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $75,005.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 6.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

About AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.