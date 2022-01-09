Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €250.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($284.09) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ALV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €255.00 ($289.77) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays set a €235.00 ($267.05) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Nord/LB set a €200.00 ($227.27) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €254.00 ($288.64) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($284.09) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allianz has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €236.08 ($268.28).

Shares of Allianz stock opened at €222.55 ($252.90) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €203.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €202.41. Allianz has a 12-month low of €167.30 ($190.11) and a 12-month high of €206.80 ($235.00).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

