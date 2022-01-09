ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Stock Position Raised by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in ALLETE were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

ALLETE stock opened at $67.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.57. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.84 and a 12-month high of $73.10.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $345.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.20 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.42%.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

