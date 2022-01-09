Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $182.50 Million

Analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) will announce sales of $182.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings. Allegro MicroSystems reported sales of $138.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full year sales of $756.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $755.60 million to $757.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $858.20 million, with estimates ranging from $855.40 million to $861.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Allegro MicroSystems.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Allegro MicroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALGM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, major shareholder Skna L.P. Oep sold 8,625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $260,906,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 2,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $93,041.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,198,575 shares of company stock worth $279,196,212 in the last quarter. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGM. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $32.17 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day moving average is $30.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 100.53 and a beta of 1.26.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Further Reading: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.