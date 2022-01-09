Aleph.im Market Capitalization Reaches $132.60 Million (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded 42.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. During the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. Aleph.im has a market capitalization of $132.60 million and $10.78 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aleph.im coin can now be bought for $0.72 or 0.00001716 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00065758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005724 BTC.

Aleph.im Profile

Aleph.im is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,266,831 coins. The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Aleph.im Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph.im should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aleph.im using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

