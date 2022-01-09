Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.83 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Ag Growth International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now forecasts that the company will earn $2.83 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.71. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$313.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$330.60 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Ag Growth International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares raised shares of Ag Growth International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$37.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ag Growth International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.75.

Shares of TSE AFN opened at C$33.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$31.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$31.21. The stock has a market cap of C$623.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of C$25.85 and a twelve month high of C$48.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.24%.

In other Ag Growth International news, Senior Officer Timothy Jackson Close purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$33.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,542.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 158,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,268,193.70.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

