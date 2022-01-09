Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Cut to $127.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $127.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 59.51% from the company’s previous close.

AFRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Affirm from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Affirm from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Affirm from $127.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.88.

AFRM stock opened at $79.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.52. Affirm has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $176.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.09.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $269.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.75 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Affirm will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $718,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total value of $1,801,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,768 shares of company stock valued at $26,645,962 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Affirm by 100.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,458,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,324,000 after buying an additional 7,231,859 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Affirm by 158.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,423,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,141,000 after buying an additional 3,324,709 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Affirm by 88.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,841,000 after buying an additional 1,984,641 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Affirm in the second quarter worth $113,663,000. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Affirm in the third quarter worth $164,848,000. Institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

