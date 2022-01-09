Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 81.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 58.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $166.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The company has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a PE ratio of 117.37 and a beta of 1.76. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.50 and a 52-week high of $171.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total transaction of $588,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total transaction of $1,142,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,594 shares of company stock worth $3,854,287. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.42.

Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

