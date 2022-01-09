Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 2,514.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $231.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 86.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.75. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.09 and a 52-week high of $343.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $280.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.26.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

VEEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.47.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total value of $527,922.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,152 shares of company stock worth $10,164,506 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

