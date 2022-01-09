Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 556 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 82,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,268,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,734,000 after acquiring an additional 21,017 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 401,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,645,000 after acquiring an additional 35,225 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 323,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,036,000 after acquiring an additional 43,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

ZBH has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.43.

NYSE ZBH opened at $128.15 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.60 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The stock has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.