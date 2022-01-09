Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 457 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 92.5% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 38.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 132.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Susan N. Story purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO James R. Chapman purchased 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D stock opened at $80.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.82. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $81.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.50%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.