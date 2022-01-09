Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) by 59.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,480 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $7,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the second quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF stock opened at $270.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.16. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 12 month low of $232.17 and a 12 month high of $293.37.

