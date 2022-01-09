Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 229,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,279 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New worth $7,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 6.3% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 37,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the second quarter valued at $224,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 44.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 24,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New stock opened at $33.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.03 and its 200 day moving average is $32.46. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $33.46.

