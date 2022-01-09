Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 207,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,251 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $7,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 50.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.70.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $37.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.56%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.