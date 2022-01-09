Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 599.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,844 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $7,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHH. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,018,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 95,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 44,405 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 76,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 23,894 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 63,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $50.54 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $53.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.39.

