Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 40,661 Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) by 21.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 228,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,661 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $6,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF stock opened at $29.23 on Friday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $32.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average of $30.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $1.861 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.47%.

