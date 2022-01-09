Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $7.90 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 145,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,141 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $7,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 52.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock opened at $59.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.18. The stock has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $222,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $376,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,493,745. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NEM shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

