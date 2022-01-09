Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,588 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $6,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 388.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 575,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,200,000 after acquiring an additional 457,371 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 259,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,704,000 after acquiring an additional 132,271 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 188,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,317,000 after acquiring an additional 67,021 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 197.7% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 71,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,434 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $50.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.36 and a 200 day moving average of $49.66. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $51.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.