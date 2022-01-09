Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Short Interest Update

Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 396,700 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the November 30th total of 589,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

ADPPF stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. Adler Group has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.00.

About Adler Group

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

