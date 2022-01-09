Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Short Interest Update

Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 396,700 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the November 30th total of 589,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
ADPPF stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. Adler Group has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.00.
About Adler Group
