Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accolade Inc. provides personalized, technology-enabled solutions which help people better understand, navigate and utilize the healthcare system. Accolade Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Get Accolade alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ACCD. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Accolade from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Accolade from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.82.

Accolade stock opened at $20.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.88. Accolade has a 52 week low of $20.91 and a 52 week high of $59.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $73.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.37 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.95% and a negative net margin of 57.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Accolade will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Accolade by 920.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Accolade by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accolade (ACCD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.