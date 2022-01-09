Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.25 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is focused on developing and commercializing instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens. The company is developing BACcel(TM) system, a rapid diagnostic platform for diagnosis in life-threatening bacterial infections and OptiChem(R) surface coatings for use in micro arraying components. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corp., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Shares of NASDAQ AXDX opened at $4.55 on Friday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $15.60. The company has a market cap of $279.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.11.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.93 per share, with a total value of $49,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 116,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $605,508.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,230,985 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,888. Company insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 415.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 401.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 179,787 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

