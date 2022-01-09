Abyss Token Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $144,653.00 (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Abyss Token has a market cap of $3.45 million and $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abyss Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Abyss Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Abyss Token alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00066824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005833 BTC.

About Abyss Token

Abyss Token is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.