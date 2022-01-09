Abcam (LON:ABC) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Abcam (LON:ABC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 1,640 ($22.10) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.33% from the company’s previous close.

ABC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,350 ($18.19) to GBX 1,400 ($18.87) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,650 ($22.23) to GBX 1,800 ($24.26) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Abcam stock opened at GBX 1,528 ($20.59) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £3.50 billion and a PE ratio of 212.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,675.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,526.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.08. Abcam has a 12 month low of GBX 1,234 ($16.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,760 ($23.72).

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

